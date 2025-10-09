Tinubu chairs Police Council meeting in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the Nigeria Police Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced immediately after the hybrid meeting of the National Council of State, brought together key stakeholders in the nation’s security and justice sectors to review the state of policing and assess strategies for improving law enforcement nationwide.

Deliberations are expected to focus on internal security challenges and institutional reforms within the police architecture.

Shortly before the session began, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar logged out of the virtual platform following the conclusion of the National Council of State meeting.

Similarly, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Alfa Belgore, Walter Onnoghen, Mohammed Mahmud and Kayode Ariwoola, exited the Council Chamber, paving the way for the Police Council’s closed-door deliberations to commence.

Also Read

In attendance are the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu, among other top government and security officials.

The Police Council, a constitutional body, advises the President on the appointment or removal of the IGP and must confirm any new appointment before it becomes official.

Beyond personnel decisions, the Council also provides strategic direction on policy issues related to the organisation, administration, and supervision of the Nigeria Police Force.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to shape future policy directions and operational strategies of the police force as the Tinubu administration pushes for more effective policing nationwide.