Tinubu celebrates veteran journalist, Bayo Oludare Awosemo on his 70th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Adebayo Oludare Awosemo, the Deputy Managing Director of Arise TV, on his 70th birthday.

The President joins in honouring the veteran journalist and public relations consultant for his service to the nation.

President Tinubu highlighted Awosemo’s career at the National Television Authority, where he played a critical role in creating some of the network’s most popular broadcasts during the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

With 28 years of service, Awosemo left his mark as Manager of News and Head of Current Affairs with programmes such as Newsline, Periscope, and The Platform.

Beyond NTA, Awosemo’s career includes contributions as Director of Information and Logistics at the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) and as Manager in External and Government Affairs at Addax Petroleum.

As Deputy Managing Director at Arise TV, Awosemo has shaped narratives about Nigeria and enhanced its domestic and international image.

As Awosemo reaches this milestone, President Tinubu commends his unwavering dedication to nurturing younger media professionals.

President Tinubu prays for Awosemo’s continued longevity, health, and happiness.

He wishes him and his family a joyous celebration on Saturday, February 8.

Post Views: 3