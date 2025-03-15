Tinubu celebrates Professor Gabriel Osuide at 90

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prof. Gabriel Osuide, an academic, pharmacist and public health icon, as he celebrates his 90th birthday anniversary.

Osuide’s contributions to pharmaceutical education, drug regulation and public health in Nigeria are unparalleled, the President said in a statement on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman.

Tinubu said Osuide’s work in establishing the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and his role in developing the pharmacy education curriculum at Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Benin were a few examples of his achievements.

The President commended Osuide’s dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s drug regulatory framework, fostering excellence in pharmaceutical sciences, and mentoring generations of professionals.

“Prof. Osuide has shaped the foundation of pharmacy education and drug administration in Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to academic excellence, institutional reforms and public service inspires all.

“His leadership in safeguarding the health of Nigerians through rigorous drug regulation remains a cornerstone of our national development,” Tinubu stated.

According to him, Osuide has helped to position Nigeria as a leader in pharmaceutical sciences and public health innovation.

“President Tinubu joins Prof. Osuide’s family, colleagues and the Nigerian health and education community in celebrating him, and expresses profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions.

“He wishes Professor Osuide good health and continued wisdom as he inspires and guides the next generation of health professionals.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osuide attained 90 years on Saturday.

