Tinubu celebrates Otunba Bimbo Ashiru at 60

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, the Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, a conglomerate owned by the governments of South-west states, as he turns 60 years old.

The President commended Otunba Ashiru for his significant contributions to the private sector and public service.

He extolled him as a quintessential gentleman, a bridge builder, and an advocate of economic development.

Highlighting the dexterous efforts of the former Stanbic IBTC Bank Director and former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, President Tinubu recalled that Otunba Ashiru’s tenacity, innovative thinking, and relentless drive made him Commissioner of the year during his time in office and that he continues to distinguish himself even in his position as Chairman of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, a role that has further demonstrated his vision and foresight.

While wishing Otunba Ashiru peace and happiness, the President acknowledged the deep impact the exceptional administrator has had on the growth and development of businesses and the private sector in Nigeria at large.

President Tinubu prayed that this year and the ones to come will bring Otunba Ashiru and his family tremendous joy and every good thing in life that they desire.