Tinubu celebrates Oba of Lagos,  Rilwan Akiolu, at 80

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his long-time ally, friend and confidant, His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday, President Tinubu described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

He said: “Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos.”

The President thanked the Eleko of Eko for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless. May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” President Tinubu prayed.

The Oba of Lagos is a monarch of many achievements.

He rose to the pinnacle of his professional career, retiring as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The Oba is a fellow of the Nigerian Law School.