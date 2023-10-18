Tinubu celebrates Gen. Yakubu Gowon at 89

President Bola Tinubu has sent warm greetings to former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), on his 89th birthday as he celebrates the elder statesman whose visionary leadership has shaped major milestones in Nigeria’s history.

The message was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale and made available to news men in Abuja.

The President extolled General Gowon for institutionalizing the peace process in Nigeria with lasting legacies, such as laying the foundation for Nigeria’s federation through the creation of states; fostering cohesion, encouraging inter-ethnic warmth and understanding by establishing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and sustaining the pillars of harmony between Nigerians with the National Prayer Movement, which continues to inspire neighbourliness and a high degree of patriotism.

“His love and passion for Nigeria, as well as his determination to see into manifestation the unique gifts and combined strengths of all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, tribe or any other difference, remains a pace-setting attribute of leadership that all present and future Nigerian leaders must emulate,” the President says.

Also Read:

President Tinubu affirms that the courage, passion, and wisdom that General Gowon has consistently exuded from his youth, being Nigeria’s youngest leader at 32, has kept him steadfast and relevant at 89, as he continues to provide counsel to leaders, within and outside of the country, all while enjoying every measure of God’s amazing grace in enduring strength and health.

The President joins the wife of the former Head of State, his family members, and many friends in celebration.