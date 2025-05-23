Tinubu celebrates former Ekiti Deputy Governor at 75

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated PProfessor Modupe Adeola Adelabu, a renowned educationist and former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, on her 75th birthday on May 23.

The congratulatory message was passed via a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

The professor of education and princess of Ado-Ekiti served as deputy governor to former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, becoming the third woman to occupy the position in the state.

Onanuga said President Tinubu commended Professor Adelabu for her commitment to improving the standard of education in Nigeria and her meritorious service to Ekiti State.

Highlighting the former deputy governor’s contributions to the repository of knowledge, the President noted that her new book: “Navigating the Politics of Universal Education Policies in Nigeria,” is a significant addition to the field, providing answers to some pressing challenges confronting policymakers.

While affirming that Adelabu remains a worthy role model for the womenfolk, he wished her many more years of impactful work and God’s abiding grace.

