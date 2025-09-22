Tinubu celebrates ex-Katsina governor Shema at 68

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Ibrahim Shehu Shema, a former Attorney General and Governor of Katsina State, as he marks his 68th birthday today.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, described Shema as a leader with a distinguished legacy of statesmanship and financial discipline.

The statement read, “President Tinubu joins family and friends to celebrate the visionary leader, whose legacy of statesmanship and financial discipline remains a reference in the country.

“The President commends Shema for his sense of patriotism and commitment to human and infrastructural development, noting his laudable interventions across sectors in Katsina.

“President Tinubu believes the former governor raised the standard of governance by investing in infrastructure during his tenure, which included new secondary schools, girl-child primary schools, Almajiri model schools, ICT and business institutes, clinics, and a 250-bed specialist hospital.”

Tinubu prayed God Almighty grant him many years of good health.

Born on September 22, 1957, in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Shema served as governor for two terms from 2007 to 2015.

He is the current Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']