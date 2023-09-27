Tinubu celebrates Engineer Gbenga Komolafe on his 60th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has sent greetings to Engineer Gbenga Komolafe on his 60th birthday, September 26, 2023, felicitating with the engineer and reputable technocrat in the oil industry who has served the nation meritoriously in various capacities.

President Tinubu joins family, friends and associates of the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to celebrate the former banker for attaining the Diamond Age and his many years of dedicated service to the nation in the Oil and Gas sector at various levels.

As the NUPRC CEO clocks 60, President Tinubu affirms that Engr. Komolafe’s deep knowledge of the Oil and Gas sector, and his other contributions in Engineering, Economy and Human Resource Management are highly appreciated and will keep him relevant as the nation strives for excellent service delivery and better living standard for her citizens.

Also Read:

The President prayed for more years of greater accomplishments for Engr. Komolafe and wished him good health and continued service to our nation.