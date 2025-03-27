Tinubu celebrates Elerinmo of Erinmo Ijesa on birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo Ijesa Kingdom in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, on his birthday, March 27.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a message by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu joined the people of Erinmo Ijesa, friends and well-wishers, in celebrating a life dedicated to service and humanitarian causes.

The President honours the Royal Father’s significant contributions to community development, cultural preservation, peace building, and philanthropy, recognising his journey from the corporate world to his esteemed role as a traditional leader.

Since ascending the throne in July 2014, Oba Ajayi has championed infrastructure development, education, poverty alleviation, and empowering the less privileged.

The President noted that Oba Ajayi’s steadfast commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan, has impacted the eleven towns and villages under his domain.

The President prayed for Kabiyesi’s long life, good health, and a reign marked by continued peace and prosperity.

