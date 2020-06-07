The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo, a retired teacher, community leader and businesswoman who turned 90 on Sunday (today).

In a congratulatory message on Saturday, Tinubu saluted Erogbogbo, who is the mother to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The APC National Leader commended the “kind teacher” for her devotion to Allah and life of service to humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mama Erogbogbo was born in Kano in 1930, schooled in Lagos and later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos, during which she earned the name: “Kind Teacher.”

The APC leader noted that Erogbogbo continues to contribute significantly to the development and propagation of Islam in the country.

He added that she was still a committed member of Ansar-Ur-Deen Society even in her old age.

Tinubu said: “Fondly called Kind teacher, l recall that Mama positively impacted the lives of many students who passed through her and set them on good path in life.

“I wish Mama continued vitality, sound mind and robust health to witness more years in life.”