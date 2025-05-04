Tinubu celebrates Chief Imam of Ibadanland at 90

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated with Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy AbuBakr Agbotomokekere, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Grand Imam of Oyo State, and Grand Patron of the League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States, on his 90th birthday.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu extolled Sheikh Agbotomokeke for his exemplary life of uprightness, humility, and steadfast devotion to the service of Allah and humanity.

Sheikh Agbotomokeke, a custodian of Islamic values and teacher of teachers, has devoted his life to promoting peace and unity for decades.

Also Read:

A scion of a lineage of Islamic scholars and Imams, his influence extends beyond Ibadanland.

President Tinubu lauded the Chief Imam’s outstanding spiritual guidance and leadership.

He said: “His commitment to interfaith harmony in Nigeria is a beacon to all.

“The Muslim Ummah, and indeed the nation, are indebted to him for his wise teachings, insightful sermons, and dedication to educating the next generation in line with the teachings of the Holy Quran.”

President Tinubu joined the Muslim Ummah in praying that the Sheikh will live many years in good health, joy, and a sound mind.

Post Views: 8