Tinubu celebrates Abiodun at 65, sixth anniversary as governor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, on his 65th birthday and sixth anniversary of his administration on May 29.

The accolades by Tinubu was made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

In a tribute, President Tinubu commended Governor Abiodun’s exemplary leadership in Ogun State and described his six-year tenure as a model of progress defined by remarkable strides in infrastructure, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, food security, and social development.

President Tinubu noted that through transparent and inclusive governance, Ogun State, under Abiodun’s watch, has emerged as a beacon of stability and innovation, a leading destination for investment, and a state with steadily growing internal revenue.

“Your unwavering commitment to public service and the advancement of our great nation remains a pillar of strength in our collective pursuit of national renewal and prosperity,” the President said in his tribute.

President Tinubu also praised Governor Abiodun’s impactful leadership at the regional level through his chairmanship of the Southern Governors’ Forum, highlighting his contributions to fostering unity, dialogue, and regional development.

He added: “As you mark this dual milestone, I join your family, associates, and the good people of Ogun State in honouring your achievements and legacy of service.

“May the years ahead bring continued health, joy, and enduring peace.”

