Tinubu Biopic: ‘Last Man Standing,’ set for premiere in Abuja

As politicians, entertainment stakeholders, government officials and associates of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, prepare for an eventful film premiere of the biopic: “Last Man Standing,” the organisers of the event have unveiled a new venue in the capital city of Abuja on May 26.

The new venue is the NAF Conference Centre and Suites located on Ahmadu Bello Way, Jabi, Abuja.

According to the filmmakers and organisers of the premiere, the venue change was necessary based on security advice and to enable attendees get a fully immersive viewing experience of the movie that follows the political sojourn of the soon-to-be-president, while he governed Lagos State.

It would be remembered that the premiere of Last Man Standing, which is considered by stakeholders as one of the most essential biopics made in Nigeria in the last decade, was billed to premiere at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

With the venue change, organisers are promising attendees an entertaining and expository experience to herald the coming of the President-elect.

According to the film producer and Ultimate Communications boss, Seun Oloketuyi, the biopic follows the life of Tinubu during his time as Governor of Lagos State.

Speaking about the premiere, Oloketuyi stated that film lovers, entertainment industry stakeholders, politicians, government officials and associates of the All Progressives Congress chieftain and President-elect will gather to watch the movie.

He said: “After much deliberations, we have decided to hold the official premiere on Friday, May 26, the last weekend before Asiwaju resumes his duty as the pilot of Nigeria’s next chapter of political history.

“What we have had before was a private screening where Asiwaju’s close associates like former Governor Bisi Akande, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor Dapo Abiodun passed their comments on the film.

“Now, we are ready to unveil to the world what we have been able to do and we believe those who watch it with an open mind will find it both educating and entertaining, as any good film should be.

“I don’t believe there is a set time for any good thing to be revealed.

“We have not done an immoral film, neither is it based on lies.

“Last Man Standing is a fact-based biopic that will become material for historic reference and since it is ready, it is a good time to premiere it.”

It would be remembered that the principal actor on the project, Adedimeji Lateef, in the role of Tinubu had said that playing the role was scary because Asiwaju Tinubu would watch the film and eventually pass comment.

Later said: “This is somebody that is alive.

“Someone that can sit and watch you play him, and if you don’t get it right he will say so eventually.

“It was a lot of work.”

Directed by whiz director, Tunde Olaoye, Last Man Standing stars others like Gbenga Adeyinka, Jide Kosoko, Madam Kofo, Shushu Abubakar, Segun Arinze and Sam Olatunji.

Expected at the event asides stakeholders on the project are Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni, Senator Barau Jibirin, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, Hon. Benjamin Kalu among others.