Tinubu billed to visit Nasarawa, commission Governor Sule’s legacy projects

The Nasarawa state government, on Tuesday said all is set to receive President Bola Tinubu in Lafia to commission Governor Abdullahi Sule’s multi-million naira legacy projects on Wednesday.

The State commissioner of Information and Culture, Dr. Tanko Ibrahim, made this known while addressing journalists at his office in Lafia, the state capital.

Dr. Tanko said that all is ready for President Bola Tinubu’s visit to commission the laudable project started and finished by the Governor Abdullahi Sule administration.

“The president will be received at the Usman Danfodio Airport in Lafia and will proceed to commission the under/overhead Lafia bridge.

“After which, the president will pay homage to the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, rtd, at his palace,” Dr. Tanko said.

He disclosed further that the next point of call would be the commissioning of the tractors and the Shendam dual carriageway, followed by the ultra-modern state secretariat complex along Shendam road.

President Tinubu’s visit to Nasarawa state will end with a town hall meeting with stakeholders at the Aliyu Akwe Doma banquet hall, government house along Shendam road.

Dr. Tanko hinted that all the legacy projects of Governor Sule are fully funded by the Sule administration with borrowing.

The commissioner urged residents of Lafia to come out and give President Bola Tinubu a rousing welcome to the state.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state Police command said there will be diversion of traffic and partial restriction of movement in Lafia, the state capital, from 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

This, according to the commissioner of Police Nasarawa state command, Shettima Jauro Mohammed, is part of the security measures put in place

“Vehicles coming into Lafia from the Akwanga axis will be diverted at Mechanic Village, Azuba, to use the bypass, Akurba, Mararaba Akunza, and then connect to the Makurdi Road.

“Vehicles coming from Makurdi will be diverted at Bukan Kwato–Mararaba Akunza to link Akurba and Azuba.”

The CP assured members of the public that adequate security has been deployed to safeguard commuters along all alternative routes.

He appeals for the understanding and cooperation of the general public, emphasising that these temporary measures are not intended to cause inconvenience but are necessary to ensure a safe, smooth, and successful presidential visit to Nasarawa State.

