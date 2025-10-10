Tinubu billed to attend 2025 Nigeria diaspora investment summit

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has announced that President Bola Tinubu will attend the 8th edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) as the Special Guest of Honour.

She announced this on Friday during a press briefing in Abuja, noting that the event is scheduled to take place from November 11 to 13, 2025.

The NDIS is an annual platform organised by NiDCOM aimed at mobilising investment from Nigerians abroad into the country’s economy.

According to NiDCOM, since its inception in 2018, NDIS has grown in size and influence, attracting diaspora investors, government officials, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s key sectors such as real estate, healthcare, agriculture, ICT, energy, manufacturing, and creative industries.

Dabiri-Erewa revealed that the 2024 summit generated investment deals valued at N673m across various sectors.

“The last edition of the Summit, held in November 2024, showed just how much momentum NDIS has built over the years.

“It welcomed over 1,500 participants, both online and in person, including 236 investors, 1,197 business owners, and 168 government officials,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

She added that 56 investment pitches were presented during the 2024 edition, covering eight strategic sectors of the economy.

“These ideas were not just pitched but attracted about 168 deals worth about N673m. This shows how much momentum the Summit has built over the years,” the CEO explained.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that President Tinubu would once again grace the occasion.

“We are honoured that His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will once again serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

“We anticipate the participation of distinguished business leaders, diaspora investors, policy champions, and creative icons who continue to inspire confidence in Nigeria’s potential,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

The 2025 edition of the summit will focus on mobilising diaspora investment to boost regional and national development.

Dabiri-Erewa also noted the broader economic impact of the summit, stating that it has contributed over N500m to the local economy through services procured from SMEs and creatives during past events.

“The theme for this year is ‘Fast-Tracking Regional and National Development by Mobilising Diaspora Investment’

“We are determined to build on this momentum,” she added.

She reiterated the importance of spotlighting sectors critical to Nigeria’s transformation, saying, “This year, we will continue to spotlight finance and fintech, ICT, creative industries, sports and entertainment, agribusiness, healthcare, education, real estate and infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy.”

Registration for participants is currently ongoing via the official website: [www.ndisng.com](http://www.ndisng.com).