A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has confirmed that he has reconciled with the Serving Overseer, The Citadel Global Community Church and Convener, Save Nigeria Group, Tunde Bakare, noting that his respect for the pastor remains high.

According to the former Minister, the Yoruba Summit Group spokesman, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, and the Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, on Wednesday held a meeting with the two parties where a truce was reached.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Just concluded a three-way conversation with Pastor Tunde Bakare and Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, spokesman for the Yoruba Summit Group; we clarified all issues and put the matter behind us.

“My respect for Pastor Bakare remains high.

“I thank Mogaji and Chief Dele Momodu for their intervention.”

Recall that on Monday, Fani-Kayode had called out Bakare over his accolades for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that he did not know “who was squeezing Bakare’s balls.”

He further criticised the pastor, saying that he was not God and should respond to the questions raised about some comments the he (Bakare) had made, praising Tinubu during a sermon.

Meanwhile, Bakare reacted to Fani-Kayode’s comments by daring him (Fani-Kayode) and the spokesperson for Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, to expose his “supposed ugly past and feel free to publish it.”

In an open letter personally signed by the clergyman, he said: “I have only one appeal to make through you to him; Tell him to expose my supposed ‘ugly past of 1990’ he must know about and the shady deals involving some bank that just changed hands that involved me in any shape or manner.

“If Femi does not do so as soon as possible then he has published deliberate falsehood about me.

“I will await this publication soonest.

“For the sake of Femi’s mother who I ministered Christ to in their Papa home while Femi himself was still in the grip of Satan, I will hold my peace for now.”