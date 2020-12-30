When the Serving Overseer, The Citadel Global Community Church and Convener, Save Nigeria Group, Pastor Tunde Bakare, commended a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his contributions to the country in his sermon, he was severely criticised by Nigerians who felt that it was an orchestrated political propaganda.

Bakare had on December 27 compared Tinubu to Jephtah in the Bible, saying he fought many battles for the Yoruba and “delivered Lagos State and nearly all the South West states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.”

It will be recalled that the preacher once specifically tackled Tinubu during one of his sermons in his church on October 2019, claiming that he would give account one day for the poor infrastructure and worsening economic hardship in the country.

However, Bakare, said he was not paid to sing the praises of Tinubu and challenged those who claimed he was paid by alleged power brokers to prove it if they have any evidence.

He added that no one in this country or elsewhere is rich enough to pay him off.

However, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, had on Monday called out Bakare over the accolades he gave to Tinubu, noting that he did not know “who was squeezing Bakare’s balls”.

Fani-Kayode wondered if the clergyman was being blackmailed to turn around to praise Tinubu after describing the former Governor as an integral part of the rot in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode said: “On October 28, 2019, Pastor Tunde Bakare said the following: ‘Tinubu will give account for all his deeds. He should not be seen as a generous man; he is an integral part of the rot in Nigeria.’

“Curiously, just one year and two months later, on December 20, 2020, the same Tunde Bakare changed the music and said the following about the same man.

“He said: ‘People should see Tinubu as a Yoruba hero, he shouldn’t be vilified. Like Jephthah the Gileadite, he has fought many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people and won despite his rough beginning and God does not need anybody’s permission to put such in his hall of fame despite their past deeds and ancestry.’

“Is he being blackmailed? Are his balls being squeezed by a hidden hand? Is there a deep secret somewhere that we know nothing about and that they are dangling over his head like a sword of Damocles?

“Could this volte face have been motivated by the fact that an unsavoury event which allegedly took place in 1990 in the life of the pastor was about to be exposed by the Tinubu camp? I’m not making any allegations here: I’m only asking a question.

“Again, could it have anything to do with an allegedly ugly situation with a bank whose ownership recently changed hands?”

Reacting to Fani-Kayode’s comment, Bakare in an open letter sent to the National Publicity Secretary of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, which he signed personally, dared Fani-Kayode to expose the supposed ugly past he (Bakare) had.

Bakare said: “Good morning Yinka, Hope you are much better? I have just read Femi Fani-Kayode’s piece where he quoted you and others.

“As he described you affectionately as his brother in the piece, I believe you are either companions or must be in the same league or camp.

“I have only one appeal to make through you to him: Tell him to expose my supposed ‘ugly past of 1990’ he must know about and the shady deals involving some bank that just changed hands that involved me in any shape or manner.

“If Femi does not do so as soon as possible then he has published deliberate falsehood about me. I will await this publication soonest.

“For the sake of Femi’s mother, who I ministered Christ to in their Papa home while Femi himself was still in the grip of Satan, I will hold my peace for now.

“My last word to you and to the likes of Femi is that 10,000 times 10,000 of Tinubu or any one for that matter has nothing on me to make me say the words I spoke for and against him either in the past or now.

“If you or him or any other person know of any shady deal that I have done with any individual, corporation or government, please feel free to publish it.

“Yinka Odumakin, I cannot thank you enough for reading this long epistle in your present state and for distributing same on your different platforms.”

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode has responded to the open letter written by Bakare, describing it as a “threat”.

Fani-Kayode described the pastor as an Arewa loyalist, saying if he is man enough, he should directly address him and not through a third party.

In a short statement, Fani-Kayode wondered if Bakare’s reaction wasn’t a mere question that should have been answered honourably if he has nothing up his sleeves.

Fani-Kayode’s statement reads: “Yinka, tell Tunde Arewa that I only asked questions. I made no assertions and indulged in no falsehood.

“I simply asked him to clear the air. Can’t we ask questions? Is he God? Why is he so upset? Why can’t he just answer the questions rather than get his knickers in a twist?

“In any case why is he sending you to me? If he is a man let him reach me himself and not send you to me.

“I do not react well to threats and you are not his messenger.

“If he has anything to say to me let him say it. I am waiting. And I will respond to him fire for fire.

“As for my past he can say what he likes. Nothing is hidden.

“I have given my testimony publicly many times including before the Nigerian Senate and I have always said that I am a living manifestation of God’s mercy and grace.

“Everyone has a past. No-one is an angel, including him.

“I was troubled 30 years ago. I went to Bible school in Ghana.

“God delivered me and my life was never the same again. End of story.

“That is my testimony and it is a great and miraculous one.

“That is why I am a believer. That is why I am so proud of the God that I serve.

“That is why I love Him so much and will do anything for Him.

“Thanks be to God. Unlike others I do not hide my past but instead I tell the world about how God delivered me from it.

“And if the devil wants to use my past against me I will use his future against him. Let God judge!”