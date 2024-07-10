Tinubu backs Pinnick’s FIFA Council reelection bid

President Bola Tinubu has expressed strong support for Nigeria’s bid for re-election into the FIFA Council.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the world football governing body in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.

Amaju Pinnick, two-term President of the Nigeria Football Federation, was elected into the Council in March 2021, becoming the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr. Amos Adamu.

Pinnick is seeking re-election into the Council.

Ngelale said in the statement that President Tinubu supports the bid for Nigeria to retain its seat in the Council.

