Tinubu at opening of renovated National Theatre: No honour too big for Soyinka

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that renaming the renovated National Theatre after Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka was a fitting way to honour the legacy of a man of many parts, whose works have permanently put Nigeria on the global stage in terms of the creative industry and human rights advocacy.

President Tinubu made this known on Wednesday at the official inauguration of the newly-renovated National Arts Theatre in the Iganmu area of Lagos State.

The commissioning was part of the events commemorating Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The edifice was built in 1976.

The President expressed his belief that the rebirth of the theatre will revive the promotion of arts, culture, and the creative economy in Nigeria.

In July 2024, President Tinubu renamed the theatre the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, a guest of honour at the event.

He said on Wednesday: “Uncle Wole Soyinka is one of the most talented and creative minds.

“I remember your contribution to our struggle, nation-building and freedom.

“You are one of the world’s greatest assets.

“It could not have been anyone else.

“And I knew you would not disobey this President.”

Tinubu reiterated his call on Nigerians, both within and outside the country, to refrain from speaking ill of the country, as the nation is destined for greatness.

He said: This is a country of very proud people.

“We know what we are.

“It is about us believing in ourselves.

“From our parents, we inherited a nation of great, confident, and dedicated people.

“This country will succeed.

“Let us enjoy the glory.

“Lift Nigeria, believe in Nigeria.

“Put Nigeria first.”

The President commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso; and the Bankers’ Committee, which contributed N68 billion to renovate the theatre built in 1976.

Tinubu also called on Cardoso to institute an endowment fund for its maintenance.

He urged the managers of the edifice to create jobs, prevent it from degenerating as it had in the past, and preserve it in honour of Professor Soyinka’s legacy.

Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of the Federal Government, under the late President Muhammadu Buhari and now President Tinubu, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria for reviving the theatre after many years of neglect.

He said the Lagos State Government also contributed to the renewal by making more land available and providing a railway station close to the edifice to facilitate access.

He said: “We gather not only to witness the commissioning of a renovated edifice, but to celebrate the rebirth of a national icon—the National Arts Theatre, now rightfully renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

“This landmark is more than concrete and steel; it is the heartbeat of our nation’s creative soul.

“It stands as a reminder that culture is not an accessory to development; it is the foundation upon which identity, unity, and progress are built.”

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, described the day as a turning point for Nigeria’s cultural and creative destiny and a rebirth of the cultural landmark.

Musawa said: “We are privileged to have a President who is intentional about establishing a Ministry dedicated solely to the creative industry.

“It has never been done in Nigeria’s history.

“We also have a President passionate about economic and financial empowerment.”

Professor Soyinka expressed his appreciation to the President and CBN for reviving the theatre, admitting that he had never believed it could be salvaged, given the level of degeneration he had observed during his last visit.

He said he had reservations about accepting that the monument be named after him, given his known criticisms of renaming monuments after living leaders and important people.

He said President Tinubu made it impossible for him to reject the honour.

Cardoso said the renovated edifice features world-class halls, exhibition galleries, cinema halls, and modernised infrastructure.

He added that the renovation was inspired by the President’s vision and aimed to preserve Nigeria’s heritage and project its influence globally.

“It was also to honour Nigeria’s artistic heroes and emphasise the potential of the creative industry to drive economic growth and diversification,” the CBN governor said.

Personalities at the event included the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu; members of the National and State Assemblies; Governors; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Ministers; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; traditional rulers; and other senior government officials.

The occasion witnessed performances by the National Troupe of Nigeria, Gerald Eze Ensemble, MudArt House Company, and Bolade Austen-Peters Productions.