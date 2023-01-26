Tinubu at Ogun campaign rally, promises to end fuel scarcity

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to end the perennial fuel scarcity in the country if elected president.

Tinubu made the promise while addressing party faithful who thronged the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta for the Ogun State APC presidential rally.

The APC candidate was led into the waiting arms of the joyous party supporters who had waited several hours, dressed in various party attires and carrying support banners by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Tinubu in his speech, praised the party supporters for coming in their large numbers to receive him despite the current fuel scarcity across the country.

While stating that he would put an end to the fuel crisis, he described the upcoming election as a revolution, urging the party supporters and indigenes of Ogun State to come out in their large numbers, the same way they did for the rally, on February 25 to vote APC.

Speaking to the youth, the APC candidate all promised to ensure that they enjoy quality education not truncated by strikes, while also making jobs available for them once out of school.

He said, “I guarantee you one thing, there will be student loans, nobody will drop out of university because of school fees; nobody will have to repeat one class for eight years and not graduate, we will make a four-year course four years course.

“A Tinubu administration will create over one million jobs in ICT in the next 24 months. The fine and skilled graduates of the Ogun Tech Hub will be able to find work as they continue to contribute towards our overall economic well-being.”

“My industrial policy will carry you to the finish line. My plan is to deploy all available measures, from tax credits and youth employment incentives to tariffs to affordable loans and investment so that your industrial base is strengthened, broadened and widened.

“This will produce more wealth and valuable goods, improving the living standards of all Nigerians. It will also spur such job creation in Ogun that everyone looking for work will be able to find it. We will seek to cut youth unemployment nationwide by a third.

“Here, in industrially active Ogun, the decline in the jobless rate will be even more than that. We shall invest in infrastructure in such a manner that all aspects of your daily lives will be touched. Roads and public transportation will be augmented, reducing traffic congestion and allowing you to go from home to work or to the market faster, cheaper and safer.”

He also promised to bring back to life hitherto dead factories in the state through investments in power generation to make the factories more efficient and reduce down times.

With its proximity to Lagos, the APC candidate promised to create in Ogun State agricultural and industrial hubs, while working with local farmers to increase production and exportation of agricultural produce.

“Rice, corn, plantain cocoa and palm kernels from Ogun will be more actively traded. Moreover, we shall spur investment in agro-allied business to create additional jobs while also generating more income for our local, state and national economies.

“We will support other drivers of value within the start-up ecosystem, including technology hubs and parks. Ogun is truly a place of innovation and growth for it is the home of many great local and international factories including Dangote Cement, Nestle, Lafarge Cement, and Procter & Gamble.

“As we become a nation of producers and not just consumers, Ogun State will play a critical role. We will support the development of the best that the modern digital and IT-driven sectors have to offer. We will provide the complementary infrastructure required for growth, including wider internet connectivity.

“With innovation, courage and creativity, we will harness modern technology to create jobs and provide goods and services that will unlock greater prosperity. By harmonising the National Infrastructure Policy with the National Industrial Policy, we will develop key sectors and spur economic growth. Our goal is to grow our industrial base, encourage industries vital to national development and become a global contender,” added.

Tinubu again didn’t fail to recognize the importance of security in economic and social development, promising to make the nation safe and habitable for all.

He added, “As we work towards achieving overall peace and stability, we will continue to strengthen the economy and renew the confidence in our citizens of a home where they can live and thrive.

“With regard to security, we will ensure that Ogun continues to be a safe and peaceful state. Our security policy is bold yet wise and pragmatic. We shall keep trouble from coming to you. We shall pursue terrorists, kidnappers and criminals where they are.”

Earlier, Governor Abiodun had urged the people of the state to look at the track record of Tinubu, placing him above all other candidates and give him their votes come February 25.

He said, “Asiwaju was a senator, so he is knowledgeable in the area of the country’s laws, he became the governor of Lagos State and transformed it to the biggest economy in Africa. He then brought up successors who have worked on the template he put in place to continue to bring progress in Lagos.

“This is the man that now wants to replicate the same in Nigeria and bring joy on our faces. None of the other candidates can be compared to him in any way.”

This was also reiterated by former Ogun State Governor Aremo Segun Osoba who urged the people of the state to make Tinubu replicate all he has achieved in Lagos State.

The rally had in attendance the Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahmaan AbdulRazaq and Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Also at the rally were Lagos State Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat and his wife, Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who represented Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, former interim National Chairman of the APC Chief Bisi Akande, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and former APC National Chairman who is also the Deputy Director-General of the presidential campaign council, Adams Oshiomhole.

The party leaders who witnessed the rally were APC National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, National Women Leader Betta Edu and National Youth Leader Dayo Israel.