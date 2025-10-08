Tinubu assents to Police Training Institutions Bill, establishing 48 specialised academies nationwide

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the Nigeria Police Training Institutions Establishment Bill, 2024, formally establishing 48 specialised police training academies across the nation.

The landmark legislation, sponsored by Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori, aims to institutionalise police education, promote continuous professional development, and align law enforcement practices with global standards.

The new law categorizes the training institutions into five major types: Police Colleges, Police Training Schools, Police Tactical Schools, Police Technical Training Schools, and other specialised institutions.

These academies are strategically located across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Key Police Colleges now legally recognised include those in Ikeja (Lagos), Kaduna, Maiduguri (Borno), Oji River (Enugu), Jos (Plateau), and Enugu.

In the second tier, Police Training Schools have been established in locations such as Bauchi, Minna, Sokoto, Benin, Calabar, Ilorin, Ibadan, Iperu, Jos, Owerri, Nonwa- Tai, Oyin- Akoko, Ekiti, Gwaram Malabu Fufore Bende and other strategic locations, ensuring training reaches all levels of police formations.

The Police Tactical Schools are now providing elite operational training which include mobile training centres in Gwoza (Borno), Ila-Oragun (Osun), and Ende-Hill (Nasarawa); Counter Terrorism Unit schools in Nonwa-Tai (Rivers) and Gombe; and the specialised protection units in Kafin Hausa (Jigsaw). K9 Training School (Bukuru-Jos), Mounted Troop Training School in Jos (Plateau), Marine Training School in Toru-Orua (Bayelsa), and the Pre-Retirement Training School in Kudan (Kaduna).

Technical training schools under the Act cover institutions such as the Police Public Relations School in Lafia (Nasarawa) and Abuja, the Central Planning and Training Unit in Jos, Police School of Intelligence in Shere (Kwara), Communication Schools in Kudan and Ikeja, School of Music, Police Driving School, and Police Veterinary Training School.

Additional specialised institutions recognised include the Police Institute of Digital Studies and Cyber Security (Abeokuta, Ogun), Police School of Nursing and Midwifery (Ezimo, Enugu), National Institute of Police Studies (Life Camp, Abuja), Police Short Service Training Institute (Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom), and Police School of Finance and Administration (Umueri, Anambra).

Senator Malam-Madori hailed the presidential assent, describing it as a transformative step toward enhancing Nigeria’s internal security framework, underlining the Act’s role in professionalising police training, advancing security research, and modernising policing culture to meet international standards.

Security experts have praised the new law as one of the most significant legislative reforms in Nigeria’s policing history.