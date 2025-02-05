Tinubu asks National Assembly to increase 2025 Budget

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday asked the National Assembly to increase the proposed 2025 Budget from N49 trillion to N54.2 trillion.
President Tinubu had in December 2024 presented a N49.7 trillion budget proposal to the National Assembly for consideration.
The request to increase the 2025 budget was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on the floor of the Red Chamber.
More details on this news website soon.