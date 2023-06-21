Tinubu arrives Paris, set for Summit on New Global Financing Act

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday arrived in Paris, France preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu, who left the country’s capital, Abuja, on Tuesday afternoon, touched down at 6:47pm in Paris.

President Tinubu was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will receive detailed briefs on Wednesday from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa, and other officials on Nigeria’s position on the Summit and the scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

The President will participate in the two-day Summit on June 22 and 23 that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted, mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and economies struggling with the effects of COVID-19 and energy crisis.