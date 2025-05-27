Tinubu arrives Lagos for ECOWAS anniversary, project commissioning

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday for the 50th Anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and commissioning of federal projects.

The aircraft that brought President Tinubu touched down at 4:15pm, with officials of the Lagos State Government waiting at the airport to receive him.

He will host other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Wednesday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and Eko Hotels and Suites to mark the regional bloc’s golden jubilee events, which began in Accra, Ghana last month.

The Lagos events will include reenacting the 1975 declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Victoria Island.

The only surviving Head of State who signed the ECOWAS declaration, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), will participate in all the ceremonies and deliver a speech at the Eko Hotels.

President Tinubu will commission some of his administration’s projects while in Lagos.

Among them are Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and 7th Axial Road.

The President will virtually commission Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road and Yakasai-Zalli Road and flag off the Kano Northern By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur Malumfashi, and Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

President Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks before returning to Abuja.

