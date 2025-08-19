Tinubu arrives in Japan ahead of TICAD9 Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Tokyo, Japan, early on Tuesday to join other African leaders, international development partners and stakeholders at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

The event will be held from August 20-22 at the Pacifico Yokohama.

President Tinubu was received at the Presidential Wing of the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo, by Ambassador Hideo Matsubara, the Ambassador in charge of Haneda Airport for TICAD, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and officials from the Nigerian Embassy after the plane touched down at 00:50 am local time.

The Japanese government initiated the triennial event, which the United Nations, UNDP, the African Union Commission, and the World Bank co-host. The event alternates between Japan and Africa, with Tunisia as the last host on August 22.

Also Read

TICAD9, under the theme “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will focus on Africa’s economic transformation and improvements in the business environment and institutions through private investment and innovation. It will also promote a resilient and sustainable African society for human security, peace, and stability.

During the conference, President Tinubu will hold bilateral meetings and participate in high-profile meetings with the chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with investments in Nigeria.

Post Views: 25