President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the takeover and conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, to the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, Nasarawa, following a request by the Nasarawa State Government.
The conversion of the health facility to a federal teaching hospital will not only enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences but also boost healthcare delivery in the state.
Also Read:
- Tinubu approves takeover, conversion of Dalhatu Araf hospital to Federal University of Lafia teaching hospital
- Tinubu condoles with Jigawa over fatal flooding
- Driver injured as gas tanker overturns in Lagos expressway
- Hardship in Nigeria: A comprehensive overview, by Faleye Simon
- NSCDC apprehends 32-year-old job scammer in Kano
According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians and will aggressively sustain his administration’s investment drive and efforts in the sector.