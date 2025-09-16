Tinubu approves portfolios for five NCDC Executive Directors

President Bola Tinubu has approved portfolios for five Executive Directors on the board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).
Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said this.
Imohiosen made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.
The appointees and their portfolios are: Hajiya Biliquis Jumoke – Administration and Human Resources; and Aisha Rufai Ibrahim – Commercial and Industrial Development.
Others are James Abel Uloko – Corporate Services; Prof. Muhammad Bashar – Finance; and Atika Ajanah – Projects.
The President urged the Executive Directors to work closely with the Governing Board of the commission to promote and coordinate sustainable development of the North Central geopolitical zone.