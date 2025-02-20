Tinubu approves new federal varsities for Osun, Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu has given his assent to bills establishing two new federal universities.

The institutions are the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, and the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State.

The announcement was made by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, following the signing of the two legislations at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The Senate had passed both bills—sponsored by Bamidele in 2023 and 2024—before securing concurrence from the House of Representatives and eventual presidential approval.

In a statement released on Thursday, titled “NASS Secures Presidential Assent to Federal Universities in Ekiti, Osun”, issued by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Senate Leader, Bamidele emphasised the critical role of the universities in national development.

“These universities will bridge the knowledge gap in science, technology, and innovation, promote environmental sustainability and climate action, and enhance agricultural innovation and food security in Nigeria,” he

stated.

He described the presidential assent as a “defining and significant milestone” in the administration’s efforts to tackle food insecurity and climate change challenges.

Before the presidential approval, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, had strongly recommended the establishment of both universities in a letter to the presidency dated 19 February.

Regarding the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Alausa highlighted its specialised focus on technology-driven education and research.

“The university will specialise in technology-driven education and research, producing graduates equipped with 21st-century skills in engineering, digital innovation, and applied sciences.

“It will drive Nigeria’s industrialisation by fostering homegrown technological solutions for economic growth and job creation.

“The institution will focus on environmental sciences, offering programmes that address climate change, renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable urban development.

“It will serve as a research hub for developing policies and solutions aligned with Nigeria’s commitment to global environmental sustainability goals,” the statement noted.

For the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Alausa outlined its role in advancing agricultural research and innovation, essential to addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges.

“The university will serve as a centre for advanced agricultural education, research, and innovation, contributing to the country’s food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

“It will develop improved farming techniques, agro-processing methods, and climate-smart agriculture solutions to boost productivity and resilience.

Also Read:

“The university will integrate agricultural sciences with development studies, training professionals to address socioeconomic challenges in rural areas.

“It will foster entrepreneurship and agribusiness, equipping students with skills for self-employment and wealth creation.

“The university will also stimulate economic activities in Iragbiji and surrounding communities, creating employment and business opportunities.

“Additionally, it will serve as a hub for collaborative research with international institutions, government agencies, and the private sector to drive innovations in agricultural sustainability and community development,” it further stated.

With Tinubu’s approval, the Federal Government has taken a major step towards addressing deficiencies in environmental technology, food security, and agricultural innovation.

Bamidele commended the president for prioritising knowledge-driven development, stressing that the universities will play a pivotal role in national growth.

“This is a landmark decision that will shape Nigeria’s future in agriculture, environmental science, and technological innovation. The benefits will not only be felt in Osun and Ekiti but across the nation,” he said.

Post Views: 11