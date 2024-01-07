Tinubu approves N12b outstanding payments for Super Eagles, others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of N12 billon to clear the outstanding payment for the Super Eagles and Nigeria’s other national teams in various sports.

The development was revealed on Sunday on the X handle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Center.

The statement by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Center said: “President @officialABAT has approved the payment of N12 billon outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which includes super eagles and others.

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”