President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate swap of the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of the Governing Councils for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti and Federal University Lokoja.
In this reshuffling, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, currently serving as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, will take over at Federal University Oye-Ekiti.
Engineer Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, will assume the role in Lokoja.
- Tinubu approves leadership changes at federal universities in Oye-Ekiti, Lokoja
- Ondo 2024: INEC presents certificates of return to Aiyedatiwa, deputy
- FG sacks pro-chancellor of FUHS, Otukpo for alleged misconducts
- VC Race: FG dissolves governing council of UNIZIK
- Breaking: Senate sacks Danladi Umar as CCT chairman over alleged misconduct
This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.