Tinubu approves four new members for NCDMB’s governing council

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new members to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The decision aimed at filling existing vacancies and strengthening the board’s capacity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, spokesman for the President, said in a statement on Thursday .

The approved nominees include Mr Olusegun Omosehin of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Engr Wole Ogunsanya of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

President Tinubu also endorsed the nomination of Mazi Sam Onyechi, who represents the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and Barrister Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

According to the statement, the nominations arose from the exit of previous institutional representatives from the Governing Council.

The NCDMB Governing Council, established under Section 69 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, comprises representatives from key institutions.

The institutions include the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

Others are the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The President encouraged the new members to leverage their expertise and dedication to enhance local content development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

