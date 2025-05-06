Tinubu approves deployment of two new Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the deployment of two-newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries to key ministries.

This was contained in a statement issued by Eno Olotu, the Director of Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

In the statement on Monday in Abuja, Olotu said the move aimed at enhancing governance and promoting effective service delivery.

According to him, the permanent secretaries were appointed following a competitive selection process and are expected to bring experience, professionalism and innovation to their respective roles.

Listing the names of the officials and their postings, Olotu said Rafiu Adeladan was deployed to the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, while Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed was deployed to the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

He said: “The HCSF, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack congratulated the new appointees and urged them to demonstrate professionalism, accountability, and leadership in their new assignments.

“She reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring efficient policy implementation across ministries.”

