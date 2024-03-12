Tinubu approves appointment of FCTA Head of Service, Perm Secs, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission.

This was made known by the Director of Press in the Office of the Minister of the FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, on Tuesday.

Ogunleye in the statement said Engr. Emeka Ezeh is the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, while the representatives of the North West, South South, North East, North Central, South West and South East are Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, Chief Anthony Okeah, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, Miskoom Alexander Naantuam, Hon. Jide Jimoh and Martin Azubike respectively.

President Tinubu, Ogunleye said, also approved the filling of existing vacancies in some critical agencies of the FCTA.

He approved the appointment of Abdulkadir Zulkarfi as the Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department; Chief Felix Obuah, Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; and Oladiran Olufemi Akindele, Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council.

In the bid to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the FCT Administration, the President equally approved the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service.

Atang Udo Samuel emerged as the Head of the Civil Service with the Permanent Secretaries as Dr. Adam Babagana as the representative of the North East; Wanki Adamu Ibrahim, North East; Asmau Mukhtar, North West; Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga, North West; and Olusa Olusegun, South West.

Others are Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole, South West; Grace Adayilo, North Central; Olubunmi Olowookere, North Central; Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka, South East; and Okonkwo Florence Nonubari for the South South.

Ogunleye said the appointments take immediate effect, with the appointees scheduled to be sworn in on March 18, 2024.