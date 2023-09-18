Tinubu approves appointment of 18 aides in Shettima’s  office

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to actualise the agenda of the Federal Government across the different sectors of the economy.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, made this known in a statement, Monday in Abuja.

Abiola said that the team comprising six Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants would work in the office of the vice president, Kashim Shettima, to support the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the Tinubu administration.

He said that the appointments in the vice President’s office include; Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change as well as Tope Kolade Fasua as Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters.

He said that Aliyu Modibbo was appointed as the Special Adviser, General Duties; Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Special Adviser, Political Matters and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment.

READ ALSO:

Edo 2023: Former PDP Senator dumps party, joins APC

IE spends N250m to replace faulty transformer to boost power supply to Ikorodu communities

For allegedly turning themselves to body guards of students union leader, Police summon officers to Abuja

Abiola said: ” Others include: Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure; Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Office Coordination and Kingsley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications.

”Also appointed were; Ishaq Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media and Emergency Management; Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment and Privatisation and Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties.”

Similarly, the director said Mr Kingsley Uzoma is the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Agricbusiness and Productivity Enhancement and Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research and Analytics.

Abiola also said that Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, is the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation and MSMEs, Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation and Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC.

”Others are Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President).