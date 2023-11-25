Tinubu appoints two to Board of Nigeria Customs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two persons to serve as Members on the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service for a term of four years as representatives of the organised private sector.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement on Friday, Ngelale listed the new members of the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service as Dr. Aba Ibrahim and Dr. Muda Yusuf.

The statement said: “President Tinubu wishes the new appointees well in their deliberations, and expects that the views and perspectives of the private sector are fully articulated, such that the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda in the active promotion and attraction of investment across multiple sectors of the economy are completely realized through the efficient implementation of ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service.”