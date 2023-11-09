Tinubu appoints SSA on disability matters

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mohammed Isa to serve as his Senior Special Assistant on Disability Matters.

The appointment was disclosed on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, at the State House, Abuja.

Ngelale stated that the appointment follows Tinubu’s determination to ensure that every segment of society is sufficiently catered to within the ambit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,

The statement read that the new SSA is a “distinguished champion of persons with disabilities with over a decade of experience in local and international advocacy on matters concerning persons with disabilities.

“The new presidential aide is a graduate of Public Administration with honours from the University of Maiduguri where he would go on to earn a Master in Public Administration at the same institution in 2017.”

Ngelale noted that the President “tasks the new appointee to proactively create avenues of opportunity for inclusion through the inculcation of PWD requirements and perspectives in the policies and programmes of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government while working closely with sub-national authorities to build a national consensus on PWD-friendly policy and environmental conditions in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).”