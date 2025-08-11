Close Menu
Tinubu appoints Rinsola Abiola as Director-General of  CLTC; Nasir Bala as aide on citizenship, leadership

Ganiyu Mubarak
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed  Rinsola Abiola as Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

Abiola, an expert in strategic communication and government relations, previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President.

In addition, President Tinubu appointed Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji as Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership.

Ja’oji, who had served as Special Adviser on Mobilisation to the Governor of Kano State and a member of the Governing Council of Coordinated Arewa Youth Groups, is an advocate of women and youth empowerment and development.

