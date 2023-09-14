Tinubu appoints pioneer head of Social Investment Agency

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Delu Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja said that the appointment was subject to the Senate confirmation.

The National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22.

Yakubu is a recipient of a Masters Degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

The President directed the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA in line with his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda.