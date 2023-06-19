Tinubu appoints new Service Chiefs (Full List)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service.

This is contained in a statement Monday evening by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The newly appointed officers Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police; and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence.

