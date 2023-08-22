Tinubu appoints new NIMC boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the acting director-general/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

Coker-Odusote’s appointment will follow the terminal vacation of the office by the outgoing DG/CEO of the commission, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, who has been asked to proceed on a 90-day retirement leave from August 24.

A statement issuedTuesday evening by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, indicated that Tinubu also approved the nomination of Yusuf Buba Yakub as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

READ ALSO:

Ngelale said: “President Bola Tinubu directs the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

“The President approves the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

“This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi. This appointment takes immediate effect.”