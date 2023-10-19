Tinubu appoints new NADF Chief Executive Officer

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammed Abu Ibrahim to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, and made available to news men in Abuja.

It said the President expects the new leadership at the Fund to successfully remove all barriers to efficient access to provisional funding in the sector for proven stakeholders nationwide who will credibly contribute to the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate in the attainment of complete self-sufficiency in local food production and eventual surplus export.

Also Read:

It said by the directive of the President, the appointment takes immediate effect.