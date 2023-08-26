Tinubu appoints new MD/CEO, Executive Director for NELMCO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company for a term of four years.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

According to Ngelale, Dekalu-Thomas has served as the Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8, 2023.

With her previous interim role and new substantive appointment having created a vacancy at her previous position: Executive Director, Liability Management, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dimla Joel Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

Ngelale added: “By these directives of the President, these appointments take immediate effect.”