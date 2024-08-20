Tinubu appoints new management team for NDPHC

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Monday.

According to Ngelale, Engineer Jennifer Adighije is at the head of the new management team as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Others on the team are Engineer Abdullahi Kassim as Executive Director (Generation); Engineer Bello Babayo Bello, Executive Director (Networks); Emmmanuel Umeoji, Executive Director (Corporate Services); Omololu Agoro, Executive Director (Finance and Accounts); Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Executive Director (Strategy and Commercial); and Steven Andzenge, Executive Director (Legal Services).

According to the statement by Ngelale, Adighije is an experienced engineer with vast competencies across management functions in the private and public sectors.

She holds a master’s degree in Wireless Networks and Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

Ngelale added: “The President expects the new members of the management of the company to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects.”

