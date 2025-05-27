Tinubu appoints new Governing Council members for three universities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new members for the governing councils of three federal universities.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he made available to the media.

The affected institutions are the University of Abuja, University of Nigeria Nsukka, and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

In February, President Bola Tinubu dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Abuja and sacked the Vice-Chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, amid controversy over her eligibility.

Also Read:

The new governing council members for UNIABUJA are:

1. Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan – South South

2. Dr. Adedeji Adefuye – South West

3. Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir – North West

4. Prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku – North East

President Tinubu also filled the vacancies in the governing councils of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

The members appointed for UNN are:

1. Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo – South East

2. Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, mni – North West

New governing council members for NAU are

1. Dr. Nkem Okeke – South East

2. Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala – South East

3. Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa – North West

4. Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade – South West.

Post Views: 2