President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new members for the governing councils of three federal universities.
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he made available to the media.
The affected institutions are the University of Abuja, University of Nigeria Nsukka, and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.
In February, President Bola Tinubu dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Abuja and sacked the Vice-Chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, amid controversy over her eligibility.
Also Read:
- One dead, many trapped as another building collapses in Lagos
- Police detain 21-year-old, accomplices over staged kidnap, recover N2m ransom
- Tinubu appoints new Governing Council members for three universities
- Tinubu arrives Lagos for ECOWAS anniversary, project commissioning
- NiDCOM has become a strong institution, says Dr. Tolu Aderemi
The new governing council members for UNIABUJA are:
1. Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan – South South
2. Dr. Adedeji Adefuye – South West
3. Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir – North West
4. Prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku – North East
President Tinubu also filled the vacancies in the governing councils of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.
The members appointed for UNN are:
1. Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo – South East
2. Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, mni – North West
New governing council members for NAU are
1. Dr. Nkem Okeke – South East
2. Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala – South East
3. Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa – North West
4. Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade – South West.