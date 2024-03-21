President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.
The new DG is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.
Also Read
- Tinubu appoints new DG National Commission for Museums and Monuments
- Ghana, Nigeria lock horns for gold medal at All African Games
- Tinubu to Meta: Nigeria poised to lead Africa in digital technology
- Olubadan restored stability to Ibadan chieftaincy system – Makinde
- The Best Casino Game Formats for Beginners
The President expects that the new Director-General will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.