Tinubu appoints new DG National Commission for Museums and Monuments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of  Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The new DG is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency. 

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

The President expects that the new Director-General will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

