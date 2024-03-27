Tinubu appoints new Coordinator for National Counter Terrorism Centre

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Major General Adamu Garba Laka as the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre.

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre operates under the Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment on Tuesday.

According to Ngelale, General Laka has served in various capacities in the North East of Nigeria, where he deployed tactical means to degrade terrorist groups.

He also served in Sierra Leone and Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

He holds Master’s Degrees in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan and in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Ngelale added in the statement: “The President anticipates that General Laka will bring his vast experience into this critical role to effectively remove security threats through pre-emptive, proactive, and diligent counter-terrorism coordination.”