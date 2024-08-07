Tinubu appoints new board for TETFund

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of some Nigerians to serve on the board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Ngelale, the appointees include Alhaji Aminu Masari as Chairman and Senator Sani Danladi and Sunday Adepoju as members.

Other members are Nurudeen Adeyemi, Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu, Turaki Ibrahim, and Aboh Eduyok.

Ngelale said President Tinubu expects the appointees to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education to enhance the productivity and quality of higher education.

