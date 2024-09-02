Tinubu appoints new Board for Bank of Industry

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board for Bank of Industry Limited.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this development in a statement he issued on Monday.

Ngelale said Dr. Mansur Muhtar was appointed Chairman of the bank, and Dr Olasupo Olusi as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

He said Ifeoma Uz’Okpala was appointed Executive Director, Large Enterprises and Shekarau Omar as Executive Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Other Executive Directors are: Usen Effiong, Corporate Services; Mabel Ndagi, Public Sector & Intervention Programmes and Rotimi Akinde, Corporate Finance & Risk Management.

The President similarly appointed as Non-Executive Directors: Malam Tajudeen Ahmed, representing the Ministry of Finance Incorporated; Adedamola Young, representing the Central Bank of Nigeria and Rev. Isaac Adefemi Agoye, representing the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Malam Muhammad Bala was also appointed as Non-Executive Director, representing Federal Ministry of Industry, whilst Oreoluwa Adeyemi was appointed Independent Non-Executive Director, Trade & Investment.

The President also appointed Sulaiman Kadira as Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank.

“Muhtar’s career spans decades in finance, international development, public service and academia.

“He served as Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Development from 2008 to 2010 and was Vice-President, Operations of the Islamic Development Bank, before his recent appointment,” said Ngelale.

He said the President expected the new board to drive the mandate of the institution to provide support for projects that enhanced job creation, poverty alleviation, and the socio-economic conditions of Nigerian families.

