Tinubu appoints members of MOFI Board of Directors 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 persons to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

The Board, which will be chaired by Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, has Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang as the CEO/Managing Director; Tajudeen Datti Ahmedas Executive Director, Portfolio Management; Femi Ogunseinde, Executive Director, Investment Management; and Oluwakemi Owonubi, Executive Director, Risk.

Other members of the Board in Non-Executive Director positions are Fatima Nana Mede, Ike Chioke, Chantelle Abdul, Alheri Nyako and Bolaji Rafiu Elelu.

Ngelale added in the statement on Friday: “President Tinubu places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises, as well as on the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people.

“As a result, the President expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team.”